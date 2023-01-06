Sultanpuri case: police search for 2 more who tried to shield accused

January 06, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

DelhDelhi Police on Thursday said the car, which dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to death on Sunday, was driven by Amit Khanna and not his cousin Deepak, adding that the police are looking for two more accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case.

This came to light during the interrogation of the five accused — Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal — who were arrested for allegedly killing Anjali after her scooty was hit by their car and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “During interrogation, we found the involvement of two more accused persons. One of them, Ankush Khanna, is the brother of Amit. The other is Ashutosh.” The police said Ashutosh and Ankush have also been booked in the case for misleading the investigation and shielding the accused. The police have added Section 201 of the IPC (destruction of evidence) to the FIR after finding inconsistencies in the statements of the accused. However, both Ashutosh and Ankush are absconding. According to the FIR and initial inquiry, it was Deepak who was driving the car. It has now come to light that Amit was behind the wheel. In fact, Deepak was not even inside the car, a senior Delhi Police officer told The Hindu.

According to him, there were just four people inside the car when the accident took place. Deepak, the officer added, was at home at the time of the incident.

Misleading police

“Ankush asked the accused to hide the fact that Amit was driving the car since Amit doesn’t have a driver’s licence. The accused then told the police that Deepak, their cousin, was driving the car since the other occupants did not have a driving licence,” he said.

The call record details revealed that the accused had called Deepak, who was at his home, and told him to take the blame on himself.

“Ankush and Ashutosh conspired to cover up the crime. The occupants knew that they had hit the woman, she screamed and still the car didn’t stop,” the officer added.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Mr. Hooda said, “Chargesheet in the case will be filed soon. An internal inquiry is under way to find out if the PCR call response was delayed. If it was a human error, disciplinary action will be taken,” he added.

Meanwhile, a court on Thursday extended by four days the police custody of the five accused.

A police officer said that the plan for the next four days was to recreate the scene of crime and investigate further. “We are checking the CCTV camera timings to match their presence and their versions,” he said.

Questioning the police investigation, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she will send a suggestion to the Centre to transfer the case to the CBI, saying there were several discrepancies in the police investigation so far.

The DCW had earlier summoned senior Delhi Police officers in connection with the accident.

Earlier in the day, family members and neighbours held a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station and demanded that the culprits be hanged. The protest also led to traffic congestion in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT