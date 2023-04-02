Sultanpuri case: police file chargesheet; four charged with murder

April 02, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Saturday filed an 800-page chargesheet against seven accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed on January 1.

Anjali Singh was killed after a car hit her scooter in the early hours of New Year’s Day and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala before the occupants of the car abandoned her body.

Four of the seven accused — Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal — have been charged with murder. The other three accused in the case are Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna and Ashutosh Bharadwaj.

While Mr. Deepak’s bail plea was rejected by a sessions court, Mr. Bharadwaj and Mr. Ankush are out on bail.

The court has extended the judicial custody of the rest of the five till April 13.

“On completion of the investigation, a chargesheet of about 800 pages has been prepared with 117 witnesses cited in the case,” DCP (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

He added that on the basis of the evidence collected, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the seven persons.

All seven accused have been booked for criminal conspiracy (under Section 120-B of the IPC), destruction of evidence (Section 201) and harbouring offender (Section 212).

Mr. Bharadwaj and Mr. Amit have also been booked under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the chargesheet.

Additional charges

The police have levelled additional charges against Mr. Amit for rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (Section 279 of the IPC).

The police had initially booked the accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving. Murder charges were invoked three weeks after the incident took place.

As mandated by the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police have submitted their chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter for further consideration on April 13.