Sultanpuri case: one more accused gets bail; police add murder charge

January 18, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bharadwaj, an accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after a car hit her scooter on January 1 and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala before the occupants of the car abandoned her body. The police had arrested Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal on January 2. Four days later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh Bharadwaj and Ankush Khanna, Amit’s brother. While Ankush had surrendered and was later released on bail, Bharadwaj was arrested for allegedly shielding the five accused.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, has invoked murder charges against four of the accused who were inside the car at the time of the incident. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda on Tuesday said that after the collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, Section 302 (relating to murder) of the IPC was added to the case. A senior officer said the four accused — Amit, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal — have been charged with murder. “We will see during the course of the investigation if it should be added against the rest as well.” Six of the seven accused in the case were initially charged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday had directed Delhi Police to slap Section 302 of the IPC on the accused in the case.

On Monday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing the bail application of Mr. Bharadwaj. His advocate had moved the sessions court after his bail plea was dismissed by a metropolitan magistrate last week. During the bail hearing which took place on Monday, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava had told the court that the investigation into the case was at a crucial stage, and the police were in the process of invoking Section 302 of the IPC related to murder in the hit-and-run case and none of the accused be granted bail.

Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary, representing Bharadwaj, argued before the court that his client wasn’t involved in the crime directly and his offences were bailable.

The court had reserved its judgment on Monday and pronounced it a day later. The bail was granted on the condition of furnishing a bail bond of ₹50,000. Mr. Bharadwaj has also been asked to cooperate with police in the investigation and appear for hearings as well as interrogations whenever called for. Other bail conditions included that the accused would neither try to interact with the victim’s family nor tamper with the evidence.

“He cannot leave Delhi-NCR,” the judge said while granting bail to the accused on the ground that his “role started after the crime”.

The victim’s family members had been demanding that the accused be charged with murder.

Speaking with The Hindu on Tuesday, Prem Singh, Anjali’s maternal uncle, said the family was satisfied with the charges now. “We are satisfied that [IPC Section] 302 has been added. My niece’s murderers should get the harshest punishment,” he said, adding that the family was happy with the pace of the police probe.

MACT moved for compensation

Delhi Police has also approached the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) for an early grant of compensation to the victim’s family, it said on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, “The purpose of invoking Section 304A of the IPC was also to ensure maximum benefit to the victim family from the MACT since the victim was the only breadwinner for the family.”

He said the first accident report had been sent to the MACT. “Delhi Police has been filling the compensation claim in the MACT with best efforts in order to get the maximum compensation for the deceased family members so that the survivors would be taken care of.”

Mr. Prem also said even though the Delhi government had given the family a compensation of ₹10 lakh, it was not enough for their survival. “My sister’s [Anjali’s mother’s] family can’t survive with this money. The government had also promised help in her treatment and a job for me, but there is no update on these things. I have tried to raise it with Kirari MLA Rituraj Govind.”