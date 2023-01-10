Sultanpuri hit-and-run case: six accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

January 10, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

A court here on Monday sent six accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case to 14 days in judicial custody.

The custody was granted by Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal.

According to the prosecution, the accused revealed during custodial interrogation that they were aware of the victim Anjali Singh’s body being dragged in the car’s undercarriage, after they struck her.

Two of the accused had got out of the vehicle to check the wheels, the prosecutor told the court. The additional public prosecutor did not disclose the identity of the two accused.

The investigating officer (IO) told the court that while CCTV footage is being obtained, the police are also establishing the route taken by the car and around 20 witnesses have recorded their statements.

A new witness, who was around 100 meters away from the accident spot, has also joined the investigation, the IO added.

Meanwhile, the police said Anjali’s house in Rohini’s Karan Vihar was burgled on Monday. After a PCR call was received about the incident, a police team reached the spot and found that the door knob to be broken.

“The crime scene has been inspected. As per the complainant, an LED TV, clothes and some utensils have been stolen. An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway,” a senior officer said.

Following last week’s announcement about financial aid to Anjali’s family, officials at Raj Niwas said Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a proposal by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a compensation of ₹10 lakh.

After 20-year-old Anjali was on January 1 struck and dragged for over 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, the police arrested the occupants of the car Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal.

Last Friday, the police also arrested Ashutosh for allegedly shielding the five accused and Ankush Khanna had surrendered, but the latter was granted a bail a day later.