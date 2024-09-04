Sukhwinder Singh interview: Music is not business for me, it is my breath

In the last quarter of 2024, Sukhwinder Singh has four Hindi music albums slated for release, one each month. He has recorded 27 filmi and non-filmi songs during the year, which includes one of his personal favourites, a Bangla song on football.

The voice of ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Chaiyya chaiyya’, ‘Chak de India’, ‘Ghanana ghana’, ‘Dard-e-disco’ and many timeless tracks since the nineties to date, Sukhwinder’s songs reverberate with an inimitable energy. His latest live performance, Jazbaa, is in New Delhi on September 7

“I live in the present and believe in change. That is why you will find my recent songs are popular and are hits like all my old songs,” says the 53-year-old with chartbusters in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu and Marathi as well.

Sukhwinder started singing at the age of eight, released his first album in Punjabi, Munda South Hall da, when he was 16 and broke into Bollywood in 1987 with a song in ‘Soorma Bhopali’. AR Rahman’s songs propelled him to prominence as he rendered ‘Lucky Lucky’ in the 1997 Tamil film Ratchagan, then ‘Chaiyya chaiyya’in Dil Se that won him the Filmfare Award in 1998 and, of course, ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionnaire, which won big at the Grammy and Academy Awards in 2010.

“When Rahman calls me to enquire about my well-being, I know he wants a smile and I share Punjabi jokes with him in broken English,” laughs Sukhwinder, blessed with a captivating voice that stretches from awe-inspiring highs to mesmerising mediums and lows.

“I am a fun-loving person, my songs match my personality as I love to combine melody with dance; I choose to stay away from melancholy and that is why I am fondly called Sukhi by all,” he says.

Private and public shows keep him busy now, but that hasn’t stopped him from enrolling for music classes once again. “I joined the Sangeet Akademi in Mumbai last year to learn Carnatic music, refresh my knowledge about ragas and practice vocal training under gurus,” he says.

“Whether I have to go on stage, record an album or a film song, I like to discuss with youngsters their expectations from me. I remain a studious explorer to keep myself relevant,” says Sukhwinder on the eve of his live concert Jazbaa presented by Rudraksha Communication supporting musical and social initiatives.

Excerpts from a telephonic interview...

Tell us something about the upcoming concert in Delhi I am a constructive person by nature who accepts everything that is current with open arms. That doesn’t mean I treat the past as a graveyard, I do draw my experiences from there. I explore the market like crazy. Why I am telling you this is because last weekend (August 31) I did a show in Bengaluru and now after a week’s gap it excites me to do something different by combining old and new but never copy-paste yesterday onto today. Even If I have another show after 24 hours, I will again inject something fresh, even change my musicians. I never go on stage with a playlist of songs. My team only knows about the opening song and the rest take less than a minute to decide based on the audience’s response and cheer. I use technical signs with my team to pick up songs spontaneously because I like to sing songs the audience is thinking about at that point in time and not the ones which my mind stores. Till today, I have never known my last song for any show. So Delhi too will be an experience where I will put in all my jazbaa (passion) and add refreshing elements Why are many popular singers seen more in stage shows now than heard as playback singers in movies? Trend has changed as Hindi films, in particular, have fewer songs picturised on heroes. In the present times, among the male voices Arijit Singh is the king of romantic songs; his songs are filled with emotion. So, for a singer like me, the options have changed. For many film recordings, I don’t charge money! I write songs, I am a sound engineer, I love Sufiyana songs. I love to engage with people and do lots of corporate, college and club shows. Music is not business for me, it is my saans (breath). But money comes from the ticketed shows and it is a reflection and measure of public adulation. What challenge does technology pose to the music industry today? For a true music lover, music is ibadat (worship). And if you believe and live in the present, your future is secure. Technology is continuously upgrading itself and expanding the possibilities for musicians and AI tools are impacting the music world like never before. I feel technology threatens talent when there is too much of bheed (crowd) and few bhakts (devotees) in the temple of music. The world acknowledges the rare and special people whose work speaks for them. They will always remain the inspiration, no matter what. What is next on your agenda? I wish to increase the frequency of film songs. I am planning an album combining a Bengali and an Assamese song. I also wish to visit the South and study the personality of their songs. Their films are very technology-driven and it is my desire to sing the songs of south Indian films that are dubbed in Hindi. What is the secret of your popularity spanning more than four decades? I am a simple, positive and hands-on person who follows minimalism. I decide my attires for my shows. I call myself the ‘100 rupees’ guy who can live on simple dal-chawal and be happy with few friends instead of a large circle for socialising. I am a disciplined person who sees the sunrise each day, spends hours in riyaz. I store energy which is released during my performances and that is what endears me to my audiences the world over.

Sukhwinder Singh Live concert Jazbaa at K D Jadhav Hall, IGI Stadium, Indraprastha Estate, Grand Trunk Rd, near Raj Ghat, ITO Delhi; On September 7; 7pm; Tickets on bookmyshow