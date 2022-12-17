‘Sukesh’s allegations grave, need detailed investigation’

December 17, 2022 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Jailed ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar | Photo Credit: File Photo

The three-member inquiry committee constituted by the L-G, headed by the Principal Secretary (Home), to inquire into the allegations made by jailed “conman” Sukesh Chandrashekhar, against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed Minister Satyendra Jain, has found the allegations “grave” and “serious” in nature, sources said on Friday. The committee has recommended “a detailed investigation by a specialised agency”, sources added. When reached for a comment, AAP did not respond. Ahead of the civic polls, Sukesh wrote to the L-G claiming to have paid ₹60 crore to Mr. Jain and another ₹12.50 crore to the then D-G (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

