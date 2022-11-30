Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s close aide Pinky Irani arrested in extortion case

November 30, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has been arrested by Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case.

Delhi Police (PRO) Suman Nalwa said that Ms. Irani, a resident of Mumbai, had joined the investigation at the EOW office. “After having sufficient evidence against her, she has been arrested in this case and produced before the court where her police remand for three days has been granted. Further investigation is in progress,” Ms. Nalwa said.

A senior police officer said Ms. Irani was a close aide of Mr. Chandrashekhar. She claimed that she was a TV show anchor and had good connections with the film industry. The police said that Mr. Chandrashekhar wanted to start a talent agency service and wanted Ms. Irani to manage it. She would contact Bollywood actresses on behalf of Mr. Chandrashekhar and would also send expensive gifts to them.

Earlier, Ms. Irani and Nora Fatehi were interrogated together and all the contradictions between the two were cleared. Ms. Fatehi told the police that she was approached by Ms. Irani on behalf of Mr. Chandrashekhar for his wife’s studio’s inauguration in Chennai. Ms. Irani had given Ms. Fatehi expensive gifts.

Ms. Fernandez, who was interrogated by the EOW in September in connection with the extortion case, was granted regular bail by a Delhi court, saying the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail.

Mr. Chandrashekhar, currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.