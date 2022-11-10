Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges threat to life, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar being brought to the Enforcement Director’s office for investigation, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a fresh letter to the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that he is receiving threats to withdraw his complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot, and sought his transfer to a jail outside the city, his lawyer said on Thursday.

The alleged conman, in a letter written on November 7, requested Delhi L-G to transfer him to a prison outside Delhi. He alleged a threat to his and his wife’s lives.

Writing on his behalf, his lawyer Ashok Kumar Singh said Mr. Chandrashekhar has received constant threats and pressure from AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Ministers Satyender Jain and Kailash Gahlot to withdraw his complaints filed before the L-G.

Recently, Mr. Chandrashekhar wrote to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that he has paid ₹10 crore to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyender Jain as “protection money” and to get facilities in jail. However, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal termed the allegations as completely false and said that this issue is being raised to divert attention from the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi.