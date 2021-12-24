Suited and booted: man who stole bags near ISBT, railway stations arrested

New Delhi

24 December 2021 02:13 IST

54-year-old used to target senior citizens

A 54-year-old man who used to steal luggage of senior citizens on the pretext of helping them has been arrested at the Kashmere Gate ISBT, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused, Suraj Prakash, is a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad. Mr. Prakash used to run a medical store on rent and after he incurred losses around two years ago, he resorted to crimes.

The police said a 56-year-old woman from Hisar in Haryana had on October 18 lodged a complaint at the Kashmere Gate police station. She said that after she arrived at the ISBT, the accused offered to help her and then disappeared with her bag containing clothes, a mobile phone, jewellery and documents.

The police checked CCTV footage and spotted one individual following the complainant. Mr. Prakash was arrested on Tuesday when he was roaming around the ISBT. As many as 51 bags and 26 mobile phones were seized from his house, the DCP said.

The accused is a BSc graduate from Meerut University. “He confessed to have committed around 150 thefts near the ISBT and railway stations. He claimed that he had never been arrested earlier. The facts are being verified,” Mr. Kalsi said.

Mr. Kalsi said as he was suited and booted and due to his old age, people trusted him and handed over their trolley or carry bags to get some help. With his arrest, the police said, nine cases of theft registered at the Kashmere Gate police station have been solved.

The accused said he had told his family that he worked in a ticket booking centre and the bags he used to bring home belonged to customers and those would be returned shortly, the police said.