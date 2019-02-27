Suggestions of valuation panel passed

Recommendations of the third municipal valuation committee report was passed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s house meeting on Tuesday, seven years since it was first tabled.
The recommendations accepted by the corporation are expected to increase the revenue from property tax by up to ₹80 crore, a senior corporation official said. They deal with altering the valuation of a property based on which the annual property tax rate is calculated.
The value of a property is based on rate per square metre, age factor, occupancy, total covered area, use factor, and structure. The value assigned to these ‘factors’ have been changed according to recommendations of the committee.
The report was first submitted in April 2011. The issue of non-implementation of the report was raised at multiple meetings .
