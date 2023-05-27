Subways in Delhi to be revamped, made pedestrian-friendly

May 27, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Friday directed officials to undertake a revamp of all subways across the city to make them pedestrian-friendly.

She instructed the department to establish a centralised control room for monitoring CCTV cameras in subways, enabling round-the-clock surveillance and installing convex mirrors at blind spots to guide pedestrians and help them navigate the risks that might be ahead of them.

The decision comes after an incident was reported a few months ago where an IIT student died and another was injured in a road accident due to the subway near IIT Delhi being closed after 10 p.m.

During a visit to Punjabi Bagh subway crossing, Ms. Atishi said she was shocked to see the structure in a deplorable condition. She told reporters that she was appalled broken floor tiles, missing lights, dangling wires, missing CCTVs and the shabby condition.

“The situation was such that no person, especially a woman, would ever want to use that subway. It lacked proper lighting, CCTV cameras for security and regular cleaning. Dangling wires overhead posed a safety hazard, and filth and garbage marred the entire space,” she added.

The Minister said she will be visiting all the subways to inspect the maintenance work and in case of lapses, strict action will be initiated against the executive engineer and their team. To encourage vigilance, she encouraged citizens to join her during the inspections.