Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi High Court over Centre’s failure to provide security

The former BJP MP told the court that Centre had given an assurance last month that adequate security arrangements would be made at his private residence

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 27, 2022 22:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

ADVERTISEMENT

Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court claiming that the Central government had not made any security arrangements at his private residence here despite assurance.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Dr. Swamy, informed the court that the Centre had given an assurance to his client last month that adequate security arrangements would be made at his private residence when he was asked to vacate the government accommodation allotted in 2016 for five years.

Dr. Swamy, a “Z” category protectee, was allotted the government bungalow in the capital during his tenure as Rajya Sabha member, which ended on April 24, 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“None [security arrangements] have been done till date. October 26 was the last date when he had to move out. He is at a life risk. He has moved an application today for a direction in terms of their undertaking,” Mr. Mehta told the High Court which posted it for hearing on Monday.

On September 14, the High Court had ordered the 82-year-old to hand over possession of his government bungalow here to the estate officer within six weeks noting that Dr. Swamy had not shown any material to show that all Z category protectees are to be allotted government accommodation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, had said the Centre would continue to extend Z category protection to Dr. Swamy subject to due periodical review. Mr. Jain had said Dr. Swamy could shift to his residential premises in the capital where the security agencies would ensure his safety and security.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app