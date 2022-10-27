Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi High Court over Centre’s failure to provide security

The former BJP MP told the court that Centre had given an assurance last month that adequate security arrangements would be made at his private residence

Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court claiming that the Central government had not made any security arrangements at his private residence here despite assurance.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Dr. Swamy, informed the court that the Centre had given an assurance to his client last month that adequate security arrangements would be made at his private residence when he was asked to vacate the government accommodation allotted in 2016 for five years.

Dr. Swamy, a “Z” category protectee, was allotted the government bungalow in the capital during his tenure as Rajya Sabha member, which ended on April 24, 2022.

“None [security arrangements] have been done till date. October 26 was the last date when he had to move out. He is at a life risk. He has moved an application today for a direction in terms of their undertaking,” Mr. Mehta told the High Court which posted it for hearing on Monday.

On September 14, the High Court had ordered the 82-year-old to hand over possession of his government bungalow here to the estate officer within six weeks noting that Dr. Swamy had not shown any material to show that all Z category protectees are to be allotted government accommodation.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, had said the Centre would continue to extend Z category protection to Dr. Swamy subject to due periodical review. Mr. Jain had said Dr. Swamy could shift to his residential premises in the capital where the security agencies would ensure his safety and security.