Submit status reports of works in villages: Rai tells Delhi Development Department

April 29, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed officials to submit detailed status reports of various projects worth ₹400 crore related to the development of villages in the Capital.

“Orders have been given to the Department to complete the ongoing projects and pending proposals within the stipulated time,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister’s comments came after he chaired a meeting with officers of his department to expedite development works in various villages.

“The [Arvind] Kejriwal government is taking all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, drains and multipurpose community centres in villages. These development works related to the Development Department are being done through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the MCD and other departments,” Mr. Rai said.

