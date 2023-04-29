HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Submit status reports of works in villages: Rai tells Delhi Development Department

The Minister’s comments came after he chaired a meeting with officers of his department

April 29, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed officials to submit detailed status reports of various projects worth ₹400 crore related to the development of villages in the Capital.

“Orders have been given to the Department to complete the ongoing projects and pending proposals within the stipulated time,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister’s comments came after he chaired a meeting with officers of his department to expedite development works in various villages.

“The [Arvind] Kejriwal government is taking all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, drains and multipurpose community centres in villages. These development works related to the Development Department are being done through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the MCD and other departments,” Mr. Rai said.

Related Topics

Delhi / development

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.