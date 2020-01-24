‘Submit status report in AirAsia case’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a status report of its investigation in a money laundering case lodged against some officials of AirAsia India whose flying licence has been challenged by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

Mr. Swamy, in his petition, has challenged the airline’s flying licence and Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to AirAsia. — a joint venture of Tata Group and Malaysia’s largest budget airline AirAsia Berhad.

The High Court directed the agency to submit the status report in a sealed cover before the next date of hearing on May 14.

In his petition, Mr. Swamy has contended that the flying rights granted to the carrier were in violation of the government’s policy on foreign investment. He had stated that according to the policy, foreign investment was allowed only in existing airlines and was not meant for floating or starting a new airline.

The Centre has denied that there was any violation of FDI norms while granting approval to the AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd. It had said that FDI was permissible in an existing airline as well as a new venture.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which has also opposed the flying license granted to AirAsia, had earlier alleged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was “deliberately turning a blind eye” to the issue.