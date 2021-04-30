‘Submit report on roll-out of vaccination programme’

New Delhi

30 April 2021 00:43 IST

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has sought a report from Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on preparedness to roll out vaccination programme for people above 18 years of age in the Capital on an urgent basis, sources said.

They also said the Chief Secretary was likely to submit the report by Friday evening. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also convened a meeting on Thursday on the vaccination drive in Delhi.

CM made plan

The government said Mr. Kejriwal prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months.

