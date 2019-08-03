Submit report on petition claiming pollution by flour mill, NGT tells DPCC

The NGT has directed the DPCC to look into a plea, which alleged that a flour mill on Dabri-Palam Road is operating violating previous orders passed by the green panel.

The NGT said, “As per the applicant, the flour mill is still being operated in violation of the statement before the tribunal. Before proceeding further, a factual and action taken report in the matter from the DPCC is required.” Noting that the plea had alleged pollution caused by the mill, the NGT told the DPCC to furnish a report within a month.

The NGT had in September last said, “Having regard to relief sought by the applicant and affidavit filed by the DPCC, we deem it proper to dispose of this application with the direction to SDMC, that in view of the recommendations made by the DPCC, they should proceed as per law.”