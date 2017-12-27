Submit report on multi-level parking, SDMC told

The Delhi High Court has asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to submit a status report on a petition challenging its decision to construct an automated multi-level parking structure behind posh Defence Colony Market in the Capital.

Taking over land

The petition filed by Rajeev Suri, a resident of Defence Colony, has alleged that the multi-level parking is proposed to be constructed by taking over land from a children’s park and an arterial road named Varun Marg.

Mr. Suri said the immediate cause of action for filing the petition is the decision of the SDMC to float a tender for construction, operation and maintenance of an automated multi-level car parking facility at Defence Colony market.

Advocate Shikhil Suri, appearing for Mr. Suri, argued that the decision is in violation of the stated land use of the area and in absence of any consultation with the residents and environmental or traffic circulation studies.

The counsel said that the SDMC had attempted a similar project in 2012, which was located in a green area on land belonging to the Land and Development Office. He said the proposal was withdrawn after a petition was moved to the Delhi High Court.

The current proposed site for construction of the multi-level parking is a few metres away from the earlier proposed site, the counsel added.

The High Court has posted the case for hearing on January 11 next year.