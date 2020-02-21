‘Submit report on illegale-waste units’

NEW DELHI

21 February 2020 01:44 IST

Following a plea alleging the operation of 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units in and around Delhi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to furnish a fresh report on the same.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DPCC to coordinate with the District Magistrates of East and North-East Delhi, Ghaziabad and the UPPCB before submitting the report.

The authorities were directed to file the report by April 23. The orders came after the DPCC informed the tribunal that nine teams were constituted to carry out inspections of the areas to identify the illegal e-waste processing units so that closure notices could be issued. In July 2019, 57 premises were closed in the old Seelampur area, the DPCC said.

Advertising

Advertising