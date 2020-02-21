‘Submit report on illegale-waste units’

Following a plea alleging the operation of 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units in and around Delhi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to furnish a fresh report on the same.
A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DPCC to coordinate with the District Magistrates of East and North-East Delhi, Ghaziabad and the UPPCB before submitting the report.
The authorities were directed to file the report by April 23. The orders came after the DPCC informed the tribunal that nine teams were constituted to carry out inspections of the areas to identify the illegal e-waste processing units so that closure notices could be issued. In July 2019, 57 premises were closed in the old Seelampur area, the DPCC said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.