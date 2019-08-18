‘Submit report on illegal construction in Aravalis’

Following a plea alleging illegal construction in the Aravalis in Gurugram for the construction of a police training centre, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to furnish an action-taken report within one month.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of a report dated May 23, submitted by Haryana Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and observed, “The report confirms that the construction was in violation of law for which necessary action under the provisions of Forest [Conservation] Act, 1980, needs to be taken…”

No approval

The report had stated, “The Forest Department has not granted any permission to the IRB [Indian Reserve Batallion] for felling of trees. Building and roads have been constructed in the centre without prior approval of the government of India...”

While stating that the IRB had earlier sought approvals, the report further added, “...The IRB, Bhondsi, has been seeking approval of the GoI for use of land notified [under relevant sections]...however, the approval is yet to be accorded and construction activities have been undertaken within the IRB, Bhondsi are without approval under the FC [Forest Conservation] Act.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Ram Avatar Yadav who had alleged that 5,000 trees were felled for the construction.

“There will be further felling of more than 60,000 trees for the project in question,” the petition had alleged.