Submit relevant judgments in support of plea, HC tells Karat

She is seeking FIR against BJP leaders for their ‘hate speeches’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, who is seeking registration of FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches in relation to anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh here, to submit relevant judgments in support of her plea.

Justice Yogesh Khanna has posted the case for further hearing on November 2.

Requisite sanction

Ms. Karat has challenged an August 26 order of a trial court here rejecting her plea for registration of FIR against the BJP leaders on the ground that the requisite sanction from the competent authority, the Central government, was not obtained.

Ms Karat’s counsel Siddarth Aggarwal claimed that a cognisable offence is made out against the BJP leaders and an FIR should be lodged against them for their alleged hate speeches.

Advocate Mr. Aggarwal submitted that his client’s complaint was kept pending before the trial court for nine months and later, the trial court rejected the plea without even going into the merits of the case.

Mr. Aggarwal argued that the magistrate has refused to exercise the jurisdiction, which the law vests on him.

The trial court in its order had stated that prior sanction of competent authority — Central government — is required as per Section 196 the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the stage of ordering of registration of FIR as both Mr. Thakur and Mr. Verma are MPs.

Ms. Karat’s plea contended that when the State and the police have pointedly excused the speeches of the accused and other persons, the only recourse available to her was judicial.

The judicial recourse has been barred by the trial court without considering that the very State that is supportive of the accused persons would function as the sanctioning authority, the plea argued.

Ms. Karat had sought registration of FIR against the leaders under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC. Ms. Karat had stated that Mr. Thakur raised provocative chants during a rally. The complaint stated that Mr. Verma gave false, provocative and communal statements against the Shaheen Bagh protesters.