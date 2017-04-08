‘Submit proposal on fee hike’

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed over 300 private schools located on DDA land to submit proposals through its website by April 30 if they want to increase their tuition fees.

The instruction comes a few weeks after the government had directed over 300 private schools functioning on DDA land not to implement fee hike for the upcoming academic session.

“The proposals submitted by the schools shall be scrutinised by the DoE through any authorised officer or teams. In case no proposal is submitted by the school, they shall not increase the tuition fee,” the government said in a circular. The schools have been directed not to increase fees until their proposals are sanctioned. Key documents, including details of receipts and payment account, years, along with statement of salary disbursed to staff and detail of all funds, need to be submitted by schools.