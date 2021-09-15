‘Submit plan to control air pollution by Sept. 21’

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said all departments concerned have been asked to submit their respective action plans to control air pollution to the environment department by September 21.

Next, he said, the government will then prepare a winter action plan based on it to control air pollution. Mr. Rai said the Development Department has been given the responsibility to make an action plan to solve the issue of stubble in Delhi.

Winter Action Plan

“The Delhi government has started making the winter action plan to tackle the pollution problem. A few days ago, in the meeting with officials of the Environment Department, we identified 10 focus points. To work on these points, we organised a meeting of all the principal agencies in Delhi — all the three Municipal Corporations, NDMC, Cantonment Board, DDA, CPWD, PWD, Traffic Police, Transport Department, Environment Department, Development Department,” the Minister said.

He said the government will take action against departments that are negligent.