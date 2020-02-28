Submit plan on cleaning of drains: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Jal Board to submit a detailed plan pertaining to the cleaning of drains while observing that adequate steps were not taken by the agency.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DJB to furnish the action plan to the NGT-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) within one month.

“Since the action taken is not enough, let further action be taken to prevent or remedy pollution of the drain and a revised detailed action plan, drain-wise, including phyto-remediation with timelines be filed by the DJB within one month,” the Bench said.

The YMC, comprising former Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired NGT expert member B.S. Sajwan, will consider the action plan and take appropriate steps.

Emission of gases

Earlier the green panel had sought a report from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) following allegations of pollution in drains from Shahdara to Ghazipur. It was alleged that the pollution was resulting in emission of gases leading to air pollution.

In a January 7 meeting, it was decided that the EDMC would remove the solid waste from both banks of the drain and keep a vigil to prevent garbage dumping. “Messages should also be displayed at prominent locations. Also, CCTVs be installed at suitable locations to monitor garbage waste dumping,” the DPCC said.