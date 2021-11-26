Submit detailed affidavit on latest status of riots cases: HC

New Delhi

26 November 2021 01:37 IST

Chargesheets in 361 of 758 cases registered had been filed till Oct. 4: police

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city police to submit a detailed affidavit highlighting the latest status of criminal cases pertaining to the north-east Delhi riots of 2020.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, hearing a batch of petitions concerning last year’s violence, gave the direction after it was informed that as on October 4, chargesheets in 361 of 758 riots cases registered had been filed.

“We direct the respondent [Delhi Police] to file a further detailed affidavit giving details of cases pending before the trial courts,” the High Court ordered and posted the hearing for January 28.

Advertising

Advertising

In the affidavit filed in October, Delhi Police said that of the 758 cases registered, 695 cases were being investigated by the North-East District Police. “At least 62 cases that pertained to major incidents like murders, etc. were transferred to the Crime Branch, which had undertaken investigations in the said cases by employing three dedicated Special Investigating Teams (SITs), and is being continuously monitored by superior officers,” the police said.

“One case of larger conspiracy behind the engineering of the communal riots in Delhi is being investigated by the Special Cell,” the police said, adding that in all the cases, the legal process was at an advanced stage.

Of the 695 cases being investigated by the North-East District Police, chargesheet has been filed in 315 cases and charges framed in 56 cases. Four of these cases have since been quashed by the Delhi High Court, and in two cases, the accused has been discharged.

No proof against leaders

Earlier, Delhi Police had informed the High Court that during the investigation conducted so far, in cases related to the riots, “no actionable evidence has surfaced yet” against political leaders “in instigating and or participating in the riots”.

“As such, as and when substantial and cogent evidence of involvement of the aforesaid persons in the commissioning of any offence surfaces, Delhi Police will take suitable steps in the already registered FIRs. However, no fresh FIR is warranted at this stage,” the police said in an earlier affidavit.

The police had made the submission in response to a bunch of pleas alleging hate speeches given by BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma before the riots.

One of the petitions had also sought action against Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, and AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan for allegedly giving hate speeches.

During investigation, the police said it was revealed that as a part of conspiracy, protests at 21 sites were organised and largescale mobilisation was carried out in the garb of peaceful march.

As a part of conspiracy ‘Chakka Jaam’ resulted in largescale riots at multiple points in north-east, Shahdara and south districts. During these incidents of riots, 53 innocent people lost their lives, including a Delhi Police and IB officer.