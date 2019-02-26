Submit compliance report on restoration of waterbodies: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana government to furnish a compliance report on the protection of over 1,200 waterbodies in the State within three weeks.

Noting that out of the 1,216 water bodies identified, around 123 were in Gurugram, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “This application has been filed for compliance of directions of order dated July 2018, on the subject of protection of waterbodies which is necessary for groundwater recharge.”

“The tribunal directed the State of Haryana to furnish the requisite report in the matter within six months. Counsel for the State of Haryana submits that the report could not be furnished in time but will now be furnished. He also submits that the status of compliance of directions of the tribunal dated July 2018, will also be filed,” the Bench added.

Earlier, the green panel had directed the State government to assign unique identification numbers to the 123 waterbodies in Gurugram and Faridabad within three months.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority was directed to undertake the process of identification and restoration of waterbodies that are under the State government’s possession.