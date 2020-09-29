Sub-Inspector nabbed for killing father-in-law, shooting at friend

Sandeep Dahiya arrested in Rohini by a joint police team

Sub-Inspector Sandeep Dahiya has been arrested for allegedly killing his father-in-law and shooting at his friend in Rohtak, the police said on Tuesday.

“Dahiya was arrested from Rohini’s Sector-3 at 11 a.m. by the joint teams of special staff, cyber cell and Lahori Gate police station,” a senior officer said.

A weapon and vehicle have been recovered from Dahiya, who was traced through electronic surveillance, the officer added. While interrogation, it was revealed that Dahiya has an animosity against his in-laws. He also had some altercations with his friend.

The incident happened on Sunday when he was with his friend in north Delhi’s Alipur. They had a quarrel following which he shot at her and fled the spot, the police said.

He then went towards Narela and Kundli and reached near his wife’s village Bansi in Rohtak in the night.

He shot his 60-year-old father-in-law on Monday morning and fled to Kundli, the officer said.

Posted at Lahori Gate

The 35-year-old accused was posted at Lahori Gate police station from December 21, 2017.

The woman and Dahiya were having an affair since last year, the police said.

The SI’s wife told the Rohtak district police that they had been living separately for some time due to strained marital relations and also said he had earlier threatened that he would kill her father.

The police on Monday said the victim — Ranbir — was cleaning a drain outside his house when he was shot dead.

A CCTV camera installed in the street showed an SUV with a Delhi registration number, leaving the area after the crime was committed.

Dahiya had joined the Delhi Police in 2006 as a constable and became a SI in 2010. He used to stay in Shalimar Bagh Police Colony. He was on medical rest for two days and joined duty on Friday. Since he has been the Division Officer, a 9mm pistol with 10 rounds was allotted to him.