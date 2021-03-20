Sub-Inspector, his constable brother held for honour killing

FARIDABAD

20 March 2021

They tried to pass it off as suicide and cremated the body

A government railway police Sub-Inspector in connivance with his constable brother allegedly murdered his daughter, an engineer, in Ballabgarh for marrying outside their caste in a family of lower financial status. Both the accused have been arrested.

Accused Sohan Pal and his brother Shiv Kumar tried to pass off the murder as suicide and cremated the body in a hushed manner at their ancestral village Sahrola without informing the police.

However, the deceased Komal’s husband Sagar, suspecting foul play, made a complaint to the police accusing the woman’s father and uncle of murder. The police registered a case against the duo at City Ballabgarh Police Station and arrested them on Friday.

Komal and Sagar had fallen for each other while pursuing engineering from a private institute in Faridabad five years ago. After the bachelors degree, Sagar, a resident of Mukesh Colony in Ballabgarh, took up a job in a private company as an electrical engineer, but Komal decided to study further.

Sought protection

The two got married at an Arya Samaj temple on February 8, and sought protection from the court after they realised that Komal’s parents were unhappy with their relationship. After the court’s intervention, Sohan Pal agreed to their relationship. The two then got engaged on February 19 with the consent of the two families and the wedding was fixed for March 15. But the wedding was postponed. On March 18, Sagar got a call from Komal’s friend saying she had died by suicide.

Sagar’s parents went to Komal’s house to find that it was locked and her family had gone to their ancestral village. When they reached the village, the woman’s family told them that Komal had killed herself.

Caste, financial status

Inspector Sudeep Singh, SHO, Ballabgarh, said that Komal’s family was opposed to the marriage since they belonged to different castes. Also, the woman’s family was financially better off than her in-laws.

The accused purportedly told the police during interrogation that Shiv Kumar strangled Komal to death.