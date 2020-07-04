Sub-inspector held for hitting woman with car

Two women were hit by cars in two separate incidents reported in east Delhi on Friday, the police said on Saturday. Two persons, including a Delhi police sub-inspector have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said that the accused in the two incidents have been identified as sub-inspector Yogender Kumar and Bhanu.

According to the police, the first incident was reported at 7.15 p.m. from Ghazipur. The police said that the sub-inspector, posted in the Police Control Room unit, was coming home from work when he hit the woman. The victim was later identified as Noor Jahan.

Off duty

A senior police officer said that the SI — off duty — was drunk at the time of the incident and was caught by locals. He was then arrested by the police who reached the spot after the PCR call was made.

Ms. Jahan was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The police said that she resides in Gurugram and was visiting a relative here. The victim was walking on the street when the incident took place, the police said.

The second incident was reported from Mayur Vihar’s Chilla Village around 8 p.m. A video of the incident caught on a CCTV camera went viral on social media.

Locals catch accused

In the video, the victim identified as Hajiran (55) gets hit by the car and falls on the road. The driver stops for a few seconds. As people gather, possibly to catch hold of him, he speeds again attempting to flee while the victim was still in front of the front tyre. He runs her over twice before being forcibly stopped by locals.

The police said that the accused, Bhanu, is a water supplier in the area and they are yet to ascertain and verify the concrete details of the sequence of events.

Victim stable

Ms. Hajiran was rushed to the hospital where she underwent treatment and was discharged late night. The accused, held by the locals, was handed over to the police who was then formally arrested.

Mr. Singh said that case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in both incidents and further investigation is under way.