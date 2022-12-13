Sub-inspector accuses husband of abuse ‘over several months’

December 13, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday said a woman sub-inspector (SI) in Najafgarh has accused her husband, an advocate, of physically abusing her over the past several months.

On Sunday, SI Doli Tevathia posted videos on Twitter showing CCTV footage of a man, believed to be her husband Tarun Dabas, in a black SUV hitting a parked white car. The complainant and Dabas are then seen getting out of the SUV, and he subsequently assaults her. Another woman from a nearby house comes out and she, too, gets assaulted.

In her tweets, Ms. Tevathia said she has been on maternity leave and constantly facing abuse from Dabas.

A senior police officer said a case under Sections 323, 341, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Najafgarh police station based on a complaint from the SI and her brother Sumit Kumar and investigation is under way. Mr. Kumar has alleged that Dabas assaulted him too on several occasions in September.

DCW issues notice

Ms. Tevathia she has filed three complaints against Dabas so far. On Monday, she also approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which issued a notice to the police seeking a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter. The DCW has also sought information on any complaint lodged by the woman and her family against the man and action taken by the police.

Earlier in the day, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and said that even a policewoman is not safe and had to seek help on social media.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Tevathia said she had married Dabas in April 2021. “I knew he worked as a lawyer, but I have not seen him work on any case,” she said, adding that she knew that he was an alcoholic.

She further said that she had very little information about Dabas’ family. “He tried to domineer me and had issues when I worked late. He had even asked me to not come back late,” Ms. Tevathia said.

The SI added that his family members had issues with her uniform as well, and once their child was born, Dabas took away his wife’s ATM card.

‘Inaction by police’

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar said that he was assaulted near Rohini Heliport on September 4 by Dabas and 5-7 goons he had brought along. “I made PCR calls and was somehow saved by the police. A complaint was also given to the office of the Rohini Joint Commissioner of Police,” he added.

Mr. Kumar, in his complaint, also alleged that on September 11, Dabas brought nearly 15 goons along with him in three cars and tried to attack the complainant and his family.

“Dabas is a habitual drunkard and women beater, he frequently gives alcohol parties to his friends and is often involved in brawl” he said.

He also accused the police of inaction, saying, “I asked the police to ensure my and my family’s safety. However, no substantial pre-emptive action was taken to thwart Dabas.”

He added that Dabas pressures his sister for money. “Due to the inaction of the police, Dabas has been emboldened and is beginning to surpass all limits and my family is living under constant threat.”