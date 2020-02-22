‘Study on real-time sources of air pollution can be done across city’

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday visited a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station near India Gate and said that a study being done by the Washington University in St. Louis to find out real-time sources of air pollution in the city could be replicated across different locations in the Capital.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been collaborating since March 2019 with the university to undertake real-time source apportionment study of air pollution in the city. “Once we establish that the model is a success, the study can be replicated across various locations in the city,” said Mr. Rai.

“We [Delhi government] have 26 pollution monitoring centres across various locations in Delhi. The mechanism in these centres monitor AQI [Air quality index] at a particular point of time in a span of one hour. But the mechanism cannot detect sources of pollution,” he added.

Mr. Rai said that an interim report will be submitted by the university by March 2020 and the model will be functional by the month of June 2020.

Targeted campaign

“We will launch a targeted campaign based on the findings of the report which will help us in identifying the real sources of pollution and to work on reducing the existing pollution levels in the city. Once we are able to identify the real sources, we will be able to take immediate action and balance our efforts in reducing the pollution generated daily by two crore people of Delhi,” the Environment Minister said.

On Thursday, the Minister after conducting a review meeting of the situation in Delhi had said that the government will work to make the fight against air pollution a mass movement, which he reiterated on Friday.

An aim to reduce air pollution to one third in the course of next five years was part of the 10-point ‘Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card’ released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Implementing the promises in the guarantee card is being done on a priority basis by the government.