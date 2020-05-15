Students’ wings hit out at DU over open book online exams proposal

Students groups hit out at Delhi University’s proposal to hold online open book examinations with some carrying out social media campaigns and others writing to the administration on Friday.

Following a call for a “Twitter Storm”, hundreds of students and teachers took to the social media to express their discontentment with the university’s move. “It is very clear that students have completely rejected the exercise of online open book examinations in DU. It is preposterous to think of online exams and DU V-C must rethink this decision,” said AISA in a statement.

The SFI said that the proposal neglected many serious concerns associated with online examinations, including stark disparities in socio-economic conditions of students and in terms of access to internet, speed and other technical issues apart from other problems, ultimately turning it into a “test of privilege”.

The group even launched a petition opposing the digital mode of examination which was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor by 23 students of 17 colleges, including student union representatives, and was signed by nearly 3,000 students, along with a mass mailing campaign, the group said.

Students group ABVP also wrote to the V-C with a list of alternative modes of undertaking evaluations and complained that only two days were given by the working committee on examinations to take suggestions.