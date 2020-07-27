Students will not be able to access facilities at CSC during mock test: DU

The High Court was on Monday informed by the Delhi University that students giving mock test will not be able to access the facilities of the Common Service Centre (CSC) as it will be available only for the main final year under graduate examination.

The DU gave the submission before Justice Prathiba M. Singh on being asked about the details of the CSC facilities, which were open for the first mock test held on Monday.

Justice Singh asked DU to place before it the Memorandum of Understainding (MoU) signed between the varsity and CSC. “We have to ensure that this [exam] goes through smoothly,” the high court said.

The court asked CSC’s CEO Dinesh Kumar Tyagi if he had identified all the centres across the country where DU students could go and appear for the exam. “Mr. Tyagi, have you received a list of the complete students as to where they want to give the exams?” the court asked.

“There will be students from Kashmir, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, who may be wanting to take the exam,” the court said, expressing concern regarding the 59,000 to 60,000 outstation students, who would be taking exams from outside Delhi. On the previous hearing, the court was informed by DU that out of the total of 2.45 lakh students, 1.86 lakh are from Delhi and the remaining 59,000-60,000 are from other States.

The university has engaged the CSC academy under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to facilitate the students with either limited or no network and hardware facility to appear for the open book examinations without payment of fee.

On being asked by the court on how much time the grievance redressal committee of the varsity will take once it receives a complaint from a student on an issue faced during the exam, DU said it will take a maximum of five days.

The court will continue hearing the case on Friday.