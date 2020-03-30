Students up to Class VIII to get promotion without exams

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that according to the ‘no detention policy’ under the Right To Education Act, all students from Nursery to Class VIII will be promoted to the next class irrespective of whether they have been assessed or not.

The exams in several cases, could not be conducted due to the recent violence in north-east Delhi, followed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr. Sisodia said that to ensure learning at a time when schools are closed, students would be provided various tasks everyday that they would have to complete and be evaluated on when schools reopen.

“Students will be assigned activities through SMS or IVR which they will have to do and maintain in a notebook. After the schools reopen, these activities will be used in internal assessment of the students,” he said. To ensure this runs smoothly, he said that teachers of theses classes will be in touch with the students through phone.

He also said that online classes for students of Class XII will begin from first week of April and that students who cannot afford internet data packs will be given funds for purchasing them. “Every day, two subjects will be taught. The students will require to register on an online platform, link of which will be sent to them,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia added that online classes for Class X would also start soon and that he was consulting with the CBSE on how to start such classes for Class IX as well.