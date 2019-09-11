Students to join campaign against single-use plastic

The Delhi government has directed all schools under the Directorate of Education to heed the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to single-use plastic.

In a circular, the DoE directed all heads of schools to senstitise students, teachers and staff against using single-use plastic.

In his Independence Day speech, the PM had urged the nation to make India free of single-use plastic, which harms the environment, read the circular, which urged students to join the nation-wide campaign.