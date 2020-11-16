Students to be sensitised on social media

The Delhi government is set to conduct workshops on the responsible use of social media for students from classes 9 to 12. The workshop will be conducted under the Samagra Shiksha scheme of the Government of India that has approved ₹31.20 lakh for the workshop.

The workshop will aim at creating awareness on the various kinds of threats on the Internet and also ways to secure oneself from these threats. The children will also be sensitised about responsible use of social media.

A total of 52 sessions will be held online for addressing 7.3 lakh students of Classes 9 to 12 in 13 districts, the government said in a circular.