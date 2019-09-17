Students, teachers from Australia visit city school

Twenty students and four teachers from Australia visited Springdales School, Pusa Road under the Victorian Young Leaders (VYL), which allows students from Melbourne and Victoria to attend a school in India.

The visit comprises three weeks of intercultural learning which allows students to explore India’s science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) industries and discover traditional to the modern culture, a representative of Springdales School said.

James Merlino, deputy premier of Victoria, along with a delegation was present on the first day of the event. The Victorian government and Springdales School shared the same concern and ties based on sports, science, culture and education. He said that the decade old Victorian Young Leaders programme served to promote meaningful exchange, individual connections, lifelong friendships and mutual understanding. He urged the young Australians to work hard, soak up the culture and share their experiences back home.

As a part of the visit, the Australian delegation was familiarised themselves with infrastructural facilities and the teaching-learning process of CBSE schools. The delegation witnessed several workshops on craft, artificial intelligence and performing arts which provided them with an enriching experience of the Indian school system.