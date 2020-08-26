Students, teachers express concern over e-education

They call new policy unrealistic

Students and teachers across universities in the city spoke about the problems they have been facing due to the pandemic at a discussion organised by the SFI on Tuesday.

They spoke about how the open book examinations conducted by Delhi University was riddled with problems as it relied heavily on the Internet while in reality, students across the country did not have access to reliable Net connections. They also said that how the National Education Policy was relying overly on technology that was unrealistic.

Abha Dev Habib, who teaches at Miranda House, said the exams have been difficult for teachers too and represent a zero sense of reality. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said the online exam and the current registration for the new semester in online mode was in a complete state of chaos and needed to be deferred.