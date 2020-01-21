Students take to streets ahead of CAA hearing in apex court

Hundreds of students under the banner of ‘Young India against CAA-NRC-NPR’ took out a “public declaration protest” from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Monday, ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the issue on Wednesday.

“It is not that we do not trust the SC, but if there is some force on the ground, there will be some pressure as well,” said Abhilasha, a student of Delhi School of Social Work. JNU student Keshav Anand said that with the present dispensation, it was hard to trust most of the institutions in the country.

Students raised slogans, sang songs on “azadi” in protest of the CAA and the NRC. Social activist Harsh Mander saluted protesters saying they should be proud that they had come out on the streets to stop the government’s “conspiracy to divide the country on hate”. “Many people asked if we would succeed. I believe we have already succeeded,” he said.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid saluted the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and attacked the government, arguing that it was asking for documents from citizens, but had removed transparency from electoral bonds.

Similar protests were held in other parts of the country as well, the group said in a statement.

In Delhi, the protesters were supported by Jamia Coordination Committee, ANHAD, JNUSU, Joint Forum for Academic and Social Justice, Karwan-e-Mohabbat, Shaheen Bagh Protest Committee (United Youth Brigade), We the People and other groups.

This march was held with an aim to appeal to the Supreme Court to strike down the “communal and unconstitutional” CAA, when it comes for hearing on January 22, the statement also read.