Students struggle to give CUET exam in scorching heat

Published - May 30, 2024 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

Ankur Singh

As temperatures in Delhi soared above 50 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, students taking the rescheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) said the poor arrangements to tackle the heat at examination centres significantly impacted their performance. The examination, which was initially scheduled for May 15, had been cancelled due to logistical issues.

“The air conditioning was not turned on despite repeated requests, and we were left to suffer with just fans. Even the drinking water was hot, making it impossible to stay hydrated,” said Harshita Gola. Her friend Kashika added, “There was no shade in the building under which to wait between exams, and we had to endure the heat with no respite.”

Himank Sharma reported inconsistent cooling facilities. “Some floors were equipped with ACs, but they were not turned on. The heat was unbearable,” he said.

“The heat made it hard to focus, despite us begging for the AC to be turned on,” added Parikshit Gautam.

Urvashi Srivastava said the lack of facilities had a direct impact on performance. “Such heat, combined with mismanagement, affects our ability to write exams,” she said.

Parents also flagged the lack of preparedness at exam centres. “I travelled a long distance last time with my child, only for the exam to be cancelled. Now I’m back again in this scorching heat,” said Pradeep Singh, a parent from Haryana’s Bhiwani.

