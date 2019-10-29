JNU students ‘stop ambulance’ from taking prof. to hospital

The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), M. Jagadesh Kumar, lashed out at students for allegedly stopping the Dean of Students from being taken to a hospital when he fell ill during a meeting of the institute’s committee on Inter Hostel Administration (IHA).

The students were protesting as they were not invited to the meeting, which was held to discuss the renewal of the “hostel manual”, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said, adding that the students are part of the panel.

New rules

The union stands against the introduction of a draft IHA policy, which seeks to introduce a hike in hostel feels, curfew timings and fines and punishments for protesting.

It appealed for the withdrawal of the policy and sought to discuss the issue with the administration.

JNU administration said students who were not members of the committee attempted to forcibly enter the venue of the meeting.

“They turned aggressive and began sloganeering and approached the Dean of Students. Following this, Professor Umesh Kadam fell sick due to high blood pressure,” the administration said.

The students then stopped an ambulance from taking Prof. Kadam to a hospital and instead forced the vehicle towards the university’s health center.

The professor’s wife and children pleaded with the students and the university’s security officials to have him shifted but he remained confined to the doctor’s office, the administration alleged.

For its part, the JNUSU said the students had gathered around the health center asking the professor to receive the application submitted by them.

‘Dangerous, shameful’

The Vice-Chancellor said action of the students was “unbecoming, dangerous and shameful” and warned of severe action.

“The university shall not be held hostage to the whims of a small section of these agitating students and brook no indiscipline in the campus,” the administration added.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union has called for a ‘complete university strike’ on Tuesday over the draft hostel policy.