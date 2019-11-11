Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code

Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity.
Students wanted to march towards the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is addressing a convocation, but the gates have been barricaded.
The protests, which started in the morning, is part of the agitation against the hostel manual and several other issues like restrictions by the administration on entry to the Parthasarathy Rocks, attempts to lock students’ union office, according to the students.
They claimed that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions.
