Students seek reopening of DU colleges; protest on

We were made to end stir by police by intimidation, they say

Despite the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) clearing the decks for opening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions, the Delhi University has not taken an official call yet on complete reopening. Various student organisations, though, have been protesting demanding the reopening of the campus.

Members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) have been on a hunger strike outside the arts faculty building for over five days. AISA said even though it has received support from students across the university, no university official has come to meet or listen to its demands.

AISA questioned why the university administration is not willing to listen to students’ demands and reopen the campus when they have been given the go-ahead by the Government authorities.

The ABVP has also called for a protest across all college campuses on Friday and protests outside the venue of the executive committee meeting of the university. ABVP units and college students submitted memorandums to principals, urging them to join the fight to demand the reopening of college campuses.

“Our demands are the immediate opening of colleges, online exams for students who have taken online classes and arrangements for vaccination of students,” the party said. ABVP national media convener and Delhi State secretary Sidharth Yadav said, “It is the right of every student to get quality education physically on the college campus. We will continue to protest till the college reopens.”