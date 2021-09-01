Students seek reopening of DU college campuses

NEW DELHI

01 September 2021 00:53 IST

5 persons arrested from protest site

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday protested at Delhi University’s North Campus, demanding the reopening of college campuses.

The police said around 25 persons were removed from the spot and a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC was registered following violation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines. Five persons were arrested and have been released on bail.

The AISA said: “The DU Vice-Chancellor has yet again refused to listen to the voice of the students...AISA shall continue the statewide campaign #GiveOurCampusBack and continue raising voices for reopening of campuses.”

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the ABVP and the DUSUalso submitted a memorandum to the administration, demanding a 10% increase in the number of seats for the upcoming academic session.