Students protest introduction of semester system in open school

Students under the banner of Kranti Yuva Sangharsh (KYS) on Monday protested against the introduction of semester system in the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University.

They alleged procedural lapses in the approval process of the system that was recently passed by the Executive Council.

In a statement, the group said that the decision to implement the Choice Based Curriculum System (CBCS), which will introduce a semester mode of education as in regular courses, was taken arbitrarily without consulting stakeholders and was “an example of the administration’s carelessness and corruption”.

‘Bring parity’

The group had earlier demanded that the CBCS system be introduced in the open learning institutions as well, in order to bring parity among courses but said that by not bringing parity in other facilities such as quality libraries and updated study material, the implementation of this system would cause chaos.

The move would affect nearly one and a half lakh students, already admitted in the annual system, “but Delhi University Vice-Chancellor bulldozed the CBCS” without deliberation with the students, the group alleged.

Effigy burnt

At demonstrations held at the Arts Faculty, students burnt an effigy of the Vice-Chancellor. Slogans were also raised against the university administration.