Students protest delay in JNUSU poll

January 18, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the dean’s office against the delay in holding the students’ body election in the university.

The students demanded that dates for conducting the elections be released immediately as they gheraoed the office of the Dean of Students (DoS), Manuradha Chaudhary.

Reacting to the demand, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit maintained that the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) poll can’t be held until the admission process is over.

The PhD admissions are still going on in the university despite the current academic session beginning in August last year.

The last student body poll in the university was held in 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country, disrupting the academic calendar.

Currently, those elected in the 2019 election continue to represent students, a decision that was taken in a general body meeting of students held in September last year.

“It has been four years since the JNU administration held the election. We will not cooperate with this administration until the dates of the student union election are announced,” a protesting student said.

The Vice-Chancellor said the administration is committed to holding fresh JNUSU election in accordance with the Lyngdoh committee recommendations.

“The students union election has not been stopped. We need to follow the rules set by the Lyngdoh committee, therefore, cannot conduct the election before the PhD admissions are over. The PhD results are out and as soon as the admission process is over, the election will be held within six to eight weeks,” Ms. Pandit said.

