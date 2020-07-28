Delhi

Students protest arrest of Hany Babu

Staff Reporter New Delhi 28 July 2020 23:42 IST
Updated: 28 July 2020 23:42 IST

All India Students’ Association (ASIA) hit out against the arrest of Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case on Tuesday.

Terming it a “witch hunt on pro-democracy activists”, the group said that fabricated charges had been used by investigating agencies against Mr. Babu.

“The arrest proves the Centre wants to silence and harass pro-democracy forces,” the group said, while calling for protests against the move.

“The BJP government is leaving no stone unturned in this lockdown to curb democracy,” it added.

