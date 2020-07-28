Students protest arrest of Hany Babu

All India Students’ Association (ASIA) hit out against the arrest of Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case on Tuesday.

Terming it a “witch hunt on pro-democracy activists”, the group said that fabricated charges had been used by investigating agencies against Mr. Babu.

“The arrest proves the Centre wants to silence and harass pro-democracy forces,” the group said, while calling for protests against the move.

“The BJP government is leaving no stone unturned in this lockdown to curb democracy,” it added.